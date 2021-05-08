Buzz: Shocking remuneration to Trivikram Srinivas

Tollywood: Wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas whose recent outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' starring Allu Arjun became the biggest blockbuster is all set to join hands with superstar Mahesh Babu for his next project.

Trivikram is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after directors in Tollywood and also one of the highest-paid filmmakers. As per the latest reports, Trivikram Srinivas is also going to take a whopping amount of remuneration for Mahesh Babu's movie as well. Tentatively titled as #SSMB28, Harika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project and is giving a whopping amount of 15 crores as remuneration to Trivikram Srinivas making him one of the highest-paid directors in Tollywood.



Rumors are rife that Mahesh Babu is going to play the role of a RAW agent in this movie and the makers are considering 'Pardhu' as the title of the film. The official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. The movie is going to mark the third outing of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja movies.

