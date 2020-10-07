Buzz: Tarun to play a key role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Tarun is a popular hero in Telugu cinema who shot to fame with the interesting projects like Nuvve Kavali, Nuvve Nuvve and many other hits. After a point in time in his career, he slowed down taking up new movies and has gone completely inactive.

The last film that we saw of his was Idi Naa Love Story, that released in 2018. The film failed at the box-office disappointing everyone. Now, the buzz in Tollywood is that Tarun is on the verge of making a comeback to acting.

If the reports are true, he has been approached to play a crucial role in Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As of now, there is no proper clarity on the role that Tarun plays in the movie but we have to wait few more days for the complete details on the same. Parasuram is the director of the film and Keerthy Suresh is on board to play the leading lady.