Catch Sundeep Kishan on Bumble this Sunday

Bumble, the women-first social networking app, has partnered with Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan who will be on Bumble this Sunday, February 7 to interact and engage with people in the app.

If you want to chat with the popular actor, here's your chance! Find his profile on Bumble this Sunday, match with him and make the first move!

Speaking on the association, actor Sundeep Kishan commented, "It's great associating with Bumble.

I think it's amazing that Bumble provides a platform to make some genuine connections. In times of social distancing, an app like Bumble is a great find as it helps people connect virtually."