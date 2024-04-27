Chandni Chaudhary Takes on Powerful Cop Role in ‘Yevam’

Chandni Chaudhary, a rising star in Telugu cinema, has captivated audiences with her performances in short films, supporting roles, and now a lead heroine role. Her recent success in the film ‘Color Photo’ not only garnered her praise but also established her as a talented actress.

Chandni is now gearing up to showcase her strength in a new film titled ‘Yevam.’ This marks her first time playing a heroine-oriented character, and the recently released first look poster has generated a lot of buzz.



The poster portrays Chandni as a powerful police officer, symbolizing women's empowerment. A thought-provoking line, ‘What if it's a girl?’ is prominently displayed, hinting at the film's theme.



Director Prakash promises a film that celebrates the courage and strength of modern women. He highlights Chandni's performance as a major highlight and assures viewers of a unique story with fresh content.



The cast of ‘Yevam’ boasts talented actors alongside Chandni, including Vashishta Simha, Jai Bharat, and Ashu Reddy. The film is directed by Prakash Dantuluri and produced by Navdeep and Pawan Goparaju.



Chandni's filmography showcases her versatility as an actress. She has impressed audiences in Telugu films like ‘Color Photo,’ ‘Sammatame,’ and ‘Howrah Bridge,’ as well as the Tamil movie ‘Sabha Nayagan.’ Her recent portrayal of a doctor in Vishwak Sen's ‘Gaami’ further solidified her acting prowess.



‘Gaami,’ currently streaming on G5, tells the story of Aghora Shankar (Vishwak Sen), a man with a peculiar condition that confines him to his hometown of Haridwar. Circumstances force him to embark on a journey to Kashi in search of a cure, ultimately leading him to the Himalayas.

Along the way, Shankar encounters Dr. Jahnavi, played by Chandni Chaudhary. The film explores Shankar's strange experiences and dreams, including visions of a young man trapped in a laboratory and a village Devdasi named Uma. The central mystery revolves around Shankar's condition, his connection to these visions, and his quest for a solution.