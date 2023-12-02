Chandrika Ravi to play Silk Smitha in her biopic

Silk Smitha was the most sought-after actress in the South film industry during the 80s and early 90s. Filmmakers made use of her glamour quotient as she was one of the biggest crowd-pullers during her period. It’s the birth anniversary of Silk Smitha whose original was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati.

On the occasion, director Jayaram announced a biopic on Silk Smitha. Chandrika Ravi who shot to fame with her sizzling moves in the special song in “Veera Simha Reddy” is roped in to play Silk Smitha. S B Vijay will produce the movie on STRI Cinemas, while V Mahastri Amirtharaj will present it.

Besides announcing the project on a special occasion, the makers have also introduced Chandrika Ravi’s character as Silk Smitha. The actress bore an uncanny resemblance to Silk Smitha. The look is flirtatious on the whole, with eyes wide open and an anxious biting of nails. Draped in a saree, the actress sported Bindi on her forehead, which is the usual style of Silk Smitha.

With the blessings of her family, the makers will be narrating the untold story of Silk Smitha to the world. The regular shoot of the movie begins soon and it is announced for release in 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The other cast and crew will be revealed later.