Changure Bangaru Raja Teaser: It's A Hilarious Entertainer From Ravi Teja's RT Team Works

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career. He recently entertained his fans with the Ravanasura movie and is ready with the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie. Recently he also turned into a producer with the RT Team Works banner. For the first time, he teamed up with young actors Karthik Rathnam and Satya for Changure Bangarau Raja which also has Ravi Babu in the lead role. Off late, Ravi Teja launched the teaser of this comedy entertainer and showcased a glimpse of this hilarious murder mystery…

Ravi Teja also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

He also wished the entire team of Changure Bangaru Raja by jotting down, "Proud to be introducing you all to this crazy world called #ChangureBangaruRaja Here's the Teaser! - https://youtu.be/Wyarg1xOliQ".

Going with the teaser, it begins with the introduction of a dog for which Sunil gave voice. Then it showcases the introduction of the three lead actors Satya, Karthik and Ravi Babu who are seen in love with three different girls. But suddenly, a mysterious murder mystery makes them turn into suspects. So, we need to wait and watch to know who the murderer among them is… On the whole, the teaser is all entertaining and it is a complete comedy cum crime mystery. Goldie Nissy is the lead actress of this movie.

Navdeep also shared the teaser and wrote, "All the best kurroda :) https://youtu.be/Wyarg1xOliQ".

Even Sundeep Kishan also shared the teaser and wrote, "Alll the Best @KarthikRathnam3 #Satya @msvarma1 #KushitaKallapu and Tea. Hoping this one's a big winner for you #ChangureBangaruRaja".

Changure Bangaru Raja title itself created a buzz on social media and it is directed by Satish Varma and produced by Ravi Teja in association with wetha Kakarlapudi and Shalini Nambu under the RT Team Works banner.



