Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to grace 'Adipurush' pre- release event

It is already known that the grand pre-release event of "Adipurush," the epic mythological drama featuring star actor Prabhas in the lead role, is set to happen at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupathi on June 6, 2023, from 5 PM onwards.

The latest information is that the event will be graced by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy garu as the chief guest. The makers have announced it online, and many more celebrities are expected to be invited to this grand event.

Kriti Sanon plays the female lead in this Om Raut directorial, which has Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles banners, the pan-Indian film is up for a massive worldwide release on June 16, 2023.