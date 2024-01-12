‘Chinni Chinni’ from ‘Bootcut Balaraju’ is a chartbuster

"Bootcut Balaraju," a film produced by MD Pasha under the banners of Global Films & Katha Veruntadi and directed by Koneti, features Sohel, known for his stint on 'Bigg Boss,' in the titular role. The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Megha Lekha, Sunil, Siri Hanmant, and Indraja in other significant roles. The promotional content released so far has garnered an excellent response, building anticipation for the film.

The musical prowess of sensational composer Bheems Cicerolio has resulted in a chartbuster hit album, elevating the excitement surrounding the movie. The teaser, which received a tremendous response, has further fueled curiosity among audiences. Recently, the makers unveiled a song titled "Chinni Chinni," a delightful melody evoking sweet memories of the protagonists' childhood. Sai Veda Vagdevi's enchanting vocals, coupled with lyrics by Ranjith Kumar Ricky, have added a charming touch to the song.

The film benefits from the expertise of top-notch technicians, with Bheems Cicerolio composing the music and Shyam K Naidu handling the cinematography. Vijay Vardhan and Vitthal Kosanam serve as the editor and art director, respectively.

"Bootcut Balaraju" is slated for a grand worldwide release on February 2, promising audiences a cinematic experience enriched with captivating music, stellar performances, and top-tier technical craftsmanship.