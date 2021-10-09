Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Teja's Acharya Release Date Is Out

As most of the producers are revealing the release dates of their upcoming movies, even Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi also surprised his fans by announcing the release date of his upcoming movie Acharya.



Both Chiru and Ram Charan dropped the release date poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans and netizens… Take a look!

Ram Charan Teja

In this poster, Chiranjeevi is seen in full action mode holding the iron instrument. He is seen in an intense look in the shadow of Ram Charan's face. Even the background which holds the temple look made the poster look awesome.

Even Chiranjeevi also shared the same poster and announced the release date of Acharya movie. This film will be out on 4th February, 2022.

Acharya movie is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Acharya movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari.

Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles.

Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. He also lined up other two projects and one of them is with Meher Ramesh. This movie is named as 'Bhola Shankar' and will be directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabramhham Sunkara under the AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials banners. There are speculations that, Bhola Shankar is the remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam movie.

Speaking about the second movie, it is God Father… It is a remake of Malayalam super hit Lucifer. This movie is being directed by Mohan Raja who is best known for the films such as Jayam, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Santosh Subramaniam and Thani Oruvan. He is making his comeback after two decades and thus there are a lot of expectations on this movie. Producer NV Prasad is bankrolling this movie in association with Konidela Production Company.