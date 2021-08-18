Chiranjeevi and Steven Spielberg come together for a cause!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the star celebrities who took initiative to support the needy during the current crisis. He is the one who established Corona Crisis Charity Trust and helped so many film workers during the second wave. He also started oxygen banks in a couple of districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Now, according to the buzz, Chiranjeevi's name will be seen alongside Hollywood actor Steven Spielberg as Chiranjeevi came forward to raise a $5M fund for the Reliance initiative, We for India.



Apart from Chiru and Steven Spielberg, so many other film celebrities like A R Rahman, Nagarjuna, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Pandey also participated in the marathon event which was aired live globally on August 15th.



It is one of the prestigious moments for Chiranjeevi as he will be seen alongside a sensational Hollywood filmmaker.

