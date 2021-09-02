Chiranjeevi approves Aha's proposal?

Aha is the only-Telugu OTT platform in Telugu right now. Allu Aravind is the film's producer. The star producer is currently busy working on a bunch of interesting projects for the platform. Meanwhile, he is planning to prepare Chiranjeevi for his digital debut, especially on the Aha platform.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has already expressed his interest to be a part of a project on Aha but there is no progress in the same. Recently, Allu Aravind reportedly met Chiranjeevi to seek a final approval from the actor.

Chiranjeevi has given a green signal to make his debut for Aha and the creative team of the platform is busy in finalizing a concept for the Mega Debut.

The plan is to either launch Chiranjeevi with a web series or bring him as a host for a chat show.

More details on the same are awaited.