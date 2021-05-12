Chiranjeevi changes director for Lucifer remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on the prestigious film Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The actor is also planning to do a series of other interesting films. One of them is Lucifer remake, scheduled to take off by year end. Mohan Raja was roped in to direct the film but the latest speculation is that he will get replaced.

Mohan Raja was working on the film's script and pre-production activities from Chennai and when everything is going good, the reports are coming in that another director will helm the film. Earlier, the likes of Sujeeth and VV Vinayak came into consideration for the film but we do not have a clarity on the same yet.

The film unit is busy with the pre-production works and we may get a formal confirmation on the same once the situation around us returns to normalcy.