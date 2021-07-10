Chiranjeevi extends special care to 'Lucifer' script

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva is all set to come up with the Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film, 'Lucifer'.

We have been hearing so many rumors that Megastar is not completely satisfied with the script of the flick. However, the movie unit finally made some time to clear all these speculations. They have announced that the film will start rolling very soon and the makers have already commenced music sittings. Now, an exciting update on the script of the Lucifer remake is grabbing the eyeballs. Megastar Chiranjeevi is reportedly paying huge attention to the script of the Lucifer remake. It seems like he is monitoring every aspect of it. He believes that the script has the capability to impress all sections of the audience and if executed well, the film can become a box office blockbuster.

Mohan Raja who is wielding the megaphone for this project is going to add come commercial elements in the film like comedy and action quotients. However, Mohan Raja is taking Chiru's permission before making the changes in the final script.