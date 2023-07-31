Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film

“Baby” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin is a blockbuster. The romantic drama is directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by SKN. An appreciation meeting was conducted for which Megastar Chiranjeevi attended as the chief guest.

Chiranjeevi said he is happy for his fans SKN and Sai Rajesh, who have come a long way in their careers. Chiru said there was a bad opinion about movie fans when he entered the industry. He stated that he wanted his fans to emerge successful in their careers.



Chiranjeevi said, “My fan Maruthi has now become a big director and is directing PAN India hero, referring to Prabhas.” Megastar said he feels proud to say Sai Rajesh is his fan. Chiru said that Anand Deverakonda gave a settled performance in the film. He mentioned that Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Anand Deverakonda had rocked it with their performance in the walkover bridge scene in the film.

Chiru said that Viraj Ashwin also did a very fine job in “Baby.” Chiranjeevi said that Baby addressed the harmful effects of social media and hence called it an educative film. Chiru said that technology needs to be used only for good things. Chiranjeevi said that the film has a very good message that one need not feel depressed about the bad things in life. He added that there will always be new beginnings. The actor ended his speech by congratulating all those associated with the film.