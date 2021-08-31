Chiranjeevi in talks for Yennai Arindhal remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi seems to be unstoppable when it comes to doing back-to-back films. The actor is already working on a couple of remake projects and he is planning to come up with yet another remake soon.



Yennai Arindhaal's remake is reportedly in talks with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Ajith starter already released in Telugu as Enthavadu Ganie. Still, Chiru wants to remake the film and wanted to meet the audiences in an interesting character.



As per the latest reports, Chiranjeevi is in talks with directors Maruthi and Veny Kudumula. One of the two will come on board to direct this remake project. Chiranjeevi will be free only in the second half of the next year, that too, towards the end.



Before that, the actor wants the director to finish the script work and pre-production activities.



More details on the same will be out soon.