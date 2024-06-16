Chiranjeevi is busy with four projects; Ram Charan reveals

Megapower Star Ram Charan, currently engrossed in the shoot of "Game Changer," shared exciting news about his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a special interview on Father’s Day. Charan disclosed that Chiranjeevi has signed four new projects, a surprising revelation that has thrilled fans and the industry alike.

Charan stated, “He’s signed four projects, and I am doing just one or two films.” However, he refrained from providing specific details about these projects. At present, Chiranjeevi is occupied with the fantasy action drama "Vishwambhara," directed by Vasshishta, which is scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2025.

Speculation abounds regarding the other projects. Chiranjeevi is expected to collaborate with Mohan Raja, the director behind "Godfather" and "Thani Oruvan." Additionally, reports suggest that "Sardar" director P.S. Mithran may also helm one of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films.

Following his recent movie "Bholaa Shankar," Chiranjeevi has opted to steer clear of remakes. Instead, he is showing a keen interest in working with new-age filmmakers and is currently reviewing numerous scripts. This shift signals his intention to bring fresh and innovative narratives to the screen.

Fans eagerly anticipate further announcements, particularly on Chiranjeevi’s birthday, August 22nd, which might offer more clarity about these projects. With his ongoing commitment to "Vishwambhara" and a slate of new films, Chiranjeevi continues to demonstrate his enduring appeal and versatility in the industry.

As the legendary actor ventures into these new projects, the excitement among his admirers is palpable. The coming months promise to reveal more about the intriguing directions Chiranjeevi’s career will take, reaffirming his status as a cinematic icon.