Chiranjeevi meets Pawan Kalyan?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film which is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer'. The shooting is taking place in the Aluminium factory, Hyderabad. Interestingly, Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana starrer, 'Bheema Nayak' shooting is also taking place at the same place.

So, during the break time, Chiranjeevi went to 'Bheemla Nayak' sets and spent two hours. It seems like Megastar and Pawan Kalyan discussed some interesting things about the teaser of 'Bheemla Nayak' and how it showcased the exact way how he wanted to see Pawan Kalyan in the theatres.

Chiru also invited Pawan Kalyan home on August 22nd on the occasion of his birthday and Pawan Kalyan is likely to join the birthday celebrations of Chiranjeevi.

There are reports that both the actors will soon be seen together in an exciting film.