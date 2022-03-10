Chiranjeevi Pens A Heartfelt Note After Knowing About Ukraine Doctor Who Refused To Leave The Country Without His Pets

The on-going war between Russia and Ukraine is the reason behind a huge crisis in these countries. Thousands of people are breathing their last in Ukraine and lakhs of them are leaving the country with fear. Indian government also started their mission of bringing the Indians back to the country. But one doctor Giri Patil has refused to leave the country as he doesn't want to leave his pets alone and also mentioned that he is inspired by Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi and so, he is taking care of his pets Jaguar and Panther. Knowing about this news, Chiranjeevi penned a heart-felt note on his social media page…

The note reads, "Dear Dr. Giri Kumar Patil, I am delighted and touched to learn that your love for Jaguars and Panthers was inspired by me. It is truly heartening that you are not willing to leave them behind during this unfortunate wartime and are choosing to stay back in Ukraine for the sake of caregiving to your pets Panther and Jaguar. Your compassion and love for these wonderful creatures is highly admirable. I pray for your safety during this challenging period and wish the war ends soon and normalcy is restored at the earliest. Meanwhile please stay safe and look after your pets. God Bless! Chiranjeevi."

