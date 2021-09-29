Chiranjeevi postpones ‘Bhola Shankar’ shoot?

Megastar Chiranjeevi was expected to commence shooting for "Bhola Shankar," the Telugu remake of "Vedhalam" once he is done with "Godfather." But the latest we news is that Chiranjeevi has pushed back "Bhola Shankar."

Chiranjeevi is not fully satisfied with the script penned by Meher Ramesh and he has suggested a few changes to the script. Meher Ramesh will have to work on the same before he takes the project onto the floors.

With "Bhola Shankar" seemingly taking more time to materialise, Chiranjeevi has decided to take "Chiru154," a Bobby directorial onto the floors. Bobby is ready with the final script and the project has everything aligned to commence shoot.

So, Chiranjeevi is set to commence shooting for Bobby's directorial soon. Apparently, this project will be hitting the floors this November. The makers are currently busy with the pre-production and also finalising the cast and crew for the film.