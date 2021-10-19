Chiranjeevi says NO to those projects

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with a series of interesting projects. Right now, he has 4 films on hand. The actor is extremely busy with the way his career is progressing. Apparently, there are reports that Chiranjeevi is showing no interest in doing a project for OTT platforms.

Earlier, the actor revealed that he wants to do a web series for an OTT platform but looking at his busy schedule, he seems to have changed his mind over the same. Chiranjeevi is no more interested to think about an OTT project.

Already, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are planning to do projects on the OTT platforms. Even Balakrishna also announced a talk show for Aha video. But, only Chiranjeevi is showing no interest to explore the options on the digital streaming platforms.