Chiranjeevi Shares A Good News And Announces That The Covid-19 vaccination For The Artists Will Be Given At Apollo Hospital

As we all know that the second wave is rapidly spreading in the country, many states are once again opting for the lockdown. The situation is also going out of control with witnessing lakhs of positive cases on a daily basis. Thus, to protect the Tollywood artists, Chiranjeevi has come up with an initiative and asked all the artists who belong to Tollywood and crossed 45 to register themselves in their associations and get a free vaccine at the Apollo hospital.









Through this video, Chiranjeevi doled out that, for all the artists of the Telugu Film Industry who age above 45, the vaccination will be given at free of cost at Apollo hospital. They need to register their names in the associations and then the vaccines will be given according to the slot availabilities. He also said that, they can even register their family members' names who crossed 45. He said we need to protect the film industry and stay safe by getting vaccinated.

Along with sharing this video, he wrote, "తెలుగుచిత్రపరిశ్రమలోనిసినీకార్మికులని,సినీజర్నలిస్టులనికరోనాబారినుంచిరక్షించుకునేందుకుకరోనాక్రైసిస్ఛారిటీ #CCC తరుపునఉచితంగాఅందరికివాక్సినేషన్వేయించేసదుపాయంఅపోలో 247 సౌజన్యంతోచేపడుతున్నాం. Lets ensure safety of everyone.

This great news is welcomed by many of the Tollywood actors. Even the Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej also retweeted this post and shared his happiness with all his fans.









He wrote, "#GetVaccinated #staysafe #WearAMask".

Well, Varun Tej also asked his fans to stay safe and dropped a tweet on the night curfew.









He urged his fans to stay safe at home.