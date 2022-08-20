Chiranjeevi to construct hosp for poor cine workers in memory of his father in Hyd

Hyderabad: Tollywood Mega Star and actor turned politician Konidela Chiranjeevi on Friday night announced that he will be constructing a hospital for the poor Tollywood workers at Chitrapuri Colony in memory of his late father Konidela Venkat Rao.

Addressing the audience after unveiling jersey and trophy of the Celebrity Cricket Carnival to be held at Dallas in the USA on September 24, megastar Chiranjeevi informed that 10-bed hospital will become operational on his birthday next year. Chiranjeevi added that he has capacity to bear entire cost of hospital construction. The actor appreciated the Tollywood Cricket Association for coming forward to donate Rs 20 lakh towards hospital.

Chiranjeevi further said that proposed hospital will provide medical care to the poor Telugu cinema workers, daily labourers and people holding BPL cards. "I am earning lakhs of rupees because of Tollywood. It's the time to give back to Telugu film industry by constructing a hospital even if I have to spend crores," he mentioned.

Music director SS Thaman informed Chiranjeevi that he will raise funds for hospital by organising a musical event. Megastar appreciated Thaman for his initiative.