Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ sets the bar high with massive interval stunt sequence

In a significant milestone for Telugu cinema, Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming magnum opus "Vishwambhara" is making waves with its ambitious production and grand scale. Under the direction of Vassishta, the film promises to be a visual spectacle set in a fantasy world, complete with high-end VFX and compelling storytelling.

Scheduled for a Sankranthi release, "Vishwambhara" has been generating excitement among fans and cinephiles alike, especially with the recent revelation of a massive interval stunt sequence. Currently, the team is meticulously crafting this pivotal scene, which promises to be a highlight of the film.

Set in a sprawling set adorned with a colossal 54-foot Hanuman statue, designed by the renowned production designer AS Prakash, the interval stunt sequence is a testament to the film's grandeur and ambition. Supervised by the esteemed stunt choreographers Ram-Lakshman, the sequence is expected to be a visual extravaganza, showcasing Chiranjeevi's prowess in action-packed sequences.

What sets this interval block apart is not just its scale but also the dedication and commitment displayed by Chiranjeevi. Allocating an unprecedented 26 working days for a single fight sequence demonstrates the Megastar's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment to his audience.

Fans and moviegoers can anticipate a thrilling cinematic experience as they witness Chiranjeevi's breathtaking action in "Vishwambhara." With music by the illustrious MM Keeravani and cinematography by the acclaimed Chota K Naidu, the film is poised to captivate audiences and set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema.

Produced lavishly by UV Creations and featuring Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, "Vishwambhara" is a testament to the industry's penchant for pushing boundaries and delivering world-class entertainment. As anticipation mounts for its Sankranthi release on January 10th, all eyes are on Chiranjeevi's magnum opus to redefine the cinematic experience for audiences across the globe.