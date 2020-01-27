Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup

After tasting a big hit called Chalo at the box-office, young hero Naga Shaurya did not find the same success although he did many films after that. Finally, with Oh Baby, he is back to the form again. Apart from Ashwathama, Shaurya will be doing a new movie soon, in the direction of Lakshmi Soujanya, who earlier worked with creative director Krishna Vamshi.

Sitara Entertainments that produced Jersey and Ranarangam this year is going to bankroll the project. The interesting buzz is that the makers have titled the film as Mooga Manasulu 2020. The film is said to be a romantic entertainer that would impress all the classes of the audiences.

Although the news about the film came long back, there is no clarity now about the film's progress. Shaurya is also not mentioning anything about his upcoming films but the buzz is that the project is alive.

Suryadevara Naga Vamshi is the producer of the film. The complete cast and crew details will be out soon.