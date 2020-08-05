Colour Photo Teaser Review

The teaser of 'Colour Photo', starring budding actors Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles was unveiled by Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda a short while ago.

The teaser mainly manifests the love story between the lead pair, as a dark-skinned guy falls for a beautiful girl and has to face numerous challenges in the process of winning her love and keeping it alive.

Both Suhas and Chandini look very natural in what appears to be a pragmatic love drama. Sunil, who mostly played comedian roles in his career is turning antagonist in this film. He is seen as a police officer. The teaser looks promising and evokes interest.

Kaala Bhairava's background score is lively and fresh. Sandeep Raaj is at the helm for this film. Bunny Muppaneni and Sai Rajesh Neelam, who also provided the story, are producing the film.