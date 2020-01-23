Comedian Sunil hospitalised due to severe health issues

Comedian Sunil Varma, who turned into hero at the start of the 2010's is now back to being a character actor. The actor fans might get worried about the latest update regarding the actor's health.

Doctors have told the family of the actor that he will recover soon and there is nothing too serious to worry. We would like to inform his fans and supporters the same, before you all get worried.

The actor complained about not being able to breath on 22nd Mid-might and during the early morning hours of 23rd January, family admitted him into a hospital in Gacchibowli. He is facing pulmonary infection and it caused due to heavy use of anti-biotics to recover from cold & fever, it seems.

He wanted to recover quick to promote Disco Raja, releasing tomorrow and also join the shoot of his film with young makers, soon. But this deteriorated his health further and caused throat infection, it seems.

It has spread to his lungs faster as he did not stop using anti-biotics, thinking it is normal reaction to the heavy medication. Hence, he was unable to breath as his lungs are filled with infection. The doctors have controlled infection from spreading and he should be fine in two to three days. Even after discharge, doctors asked him to take bed rest for 7-10 days, it seems.