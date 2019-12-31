Comedian Sunil turns baddy

Comedian-turned-hero Sunil is now all set to play a baddy in an upcoming Telugu movie which has budding actor Suhas and Chandini Chowdhary in lead roles.

Titled as 'Colour Photo,'the movie is being directed by Sundeep Raj and music will be composed by Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava.

The first look of the movie was unveiled two days ago by reigning star Nani. Dropping the first look on his Twitter account, Nani said "Very happy to announce this charming film 'ColourPhoto'.

With this extremely talented gang working on it am so looking forward to this one . I know the boys will rock already."

Sai Rajesh and Benny Muppaneni are jointly producing it under Loukya Entertainment and Amrutha Productions banner.

We have to wait and see, whether Sunil will be able to make a mark in a new avatar.