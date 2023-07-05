Live
Confirmed: Niharika confirms her seperation with Chaitanya
For the past few months, online rumours have circulated regarding the Mega daughter and actress Niharika Konidela and her businessman husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda parting ways. Yesterday, the actress applied for divorce in Kukatpally family court.
To put an end to these speculations, Niharika took to her social media profiles to officially announce her divorce from Chaitanya. She wrote, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." For the unversed they became one in December 2020 in the presence of their families in Udaipur.