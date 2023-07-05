  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Confirmed: Niharika confirms her seperation with Chaitanya

Niharika Konidela (File Photo)
x

Niharika Konidela (File Photo)

Highlights

For the past few months, online rumours have circulated regarding the Mega daughter and actress Niharika Konidela and her businessman husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda parting ways.

For the past few months, online rumours have circulated regarding the Mega daughter and actress Niharika Konidela and her businessman husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda parting ways. Yesterday, the actress applied for divorce in Kukatpally family court.

To put an end to these speculations, Niharika took to her social media profiles to officially announce her divorce from Chaitanya. She wrote, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." For the unversed they became one in December 2020 in the presence of their families in Udaipur.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X