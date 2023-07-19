Confirmed: Sai Dharam Tej announces six months break to films

For a few days, there have been rumors that Sai Dharam Tej will associate with director Sampath Nandi on a project. During the promotions of “Bro,” Sai Dharam Tej confirmed the news. He said that the project with Sampath Nandi will be the immediate film of Sai Dharam Tej after “Bro.” It was also revealed that the movie will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Sai Dharam Tej further stated that he would take a break of six months to concentrate on his physical health. The actor said he wants to give his 100% for the upcoming movies.

“There shouldn’t be any complaints from the audience. I want to give it my all for my upcoming projects. I need to undergo a small surgery, and I will come back stronger. I will probably need around six months to recover completely,” said Sai Dharam Tej.



