Confirmed: This is when ‘Salaar’ trailer is hitting social media

Salaar teaser is getting trend across the globe and now the makers have officially confirmed about the trailer release.

Salaar teaser is getting trend across the globe and now the makers have officially confirmed about the trailer release. The exact date of trailer launch is yet to be announced. Hombale Films thanked one and all for the tremendous response to the teaser, which clocked in 100 million views on Youtube. Fans went berserk for the way Prashanth Neel created a unique world for “Salaar.”

Prabhas is returning to his strong zone with this mass action drama that has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruthi Haasan in other vital roles. “Salaar” will be out in cinemas on 28th September 2023.



