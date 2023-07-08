Live
- ‘Farzi’ ranked number 2 on IMDb global top-rated series of 2023
- In new bikini video, Salma Hayek admits she ‘hates’ exercising
- YS Jagan to lay stone for Oberoi Group of Hotels in Vizag on July 9
- Nepal, India agree completion of Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project report in 3 months
- Salman Khan warns ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants
- Confirmed: This is when ‘Salaar’ trailer is hitting social media
- Bilawal to lead Pak committee for decision over World Cup participation in India
- Man booked for entering K'taka Legislative Assembly impersonating as MLA
- US House Speaker McCarthy under pressure to choose between Trump, DeSantis
- YS Jagan disburses input subsidy to farmers in Kalyandurg
Highlights
Salaar teaser is getting trend across the globe and now the makers have officially confirmed about the trailer release.
Salaar teaser is getting trend across the globe and now the makers have officially confirmed about the trailer release. The exact date of trailer launch is yet to be announced. Hombale Films thanked one and all for the tremendous response to the teaser, which clocked in 100 million views on Youtube. Fans went berserk for the way Prashanth Neel created a unique world for “Salaar.”
Prabhas is returning to his strong zone with this mass action drama that has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruthi Haasan in other vital roles. “Salaar” will be out in cinemas on 28th September 2023.
