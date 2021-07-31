Confusion surrounds Virata Parvam release

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are currently playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam. Venu Udugula is the film's director. There are reports that the film will skip theatrical release for a direct digital release on Netflix. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same.

We hear that the film unit is in the final stages of discussions about the film's direct release on the digital platform Netflix. The shoot is completed and the post-production works are currently in a full swing.

On the other side, a few reports say that the film will not release on the Netflix platform. The makers are planning to bring the film to the theatres during Dusshera.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed and we have to wait some more days for the official clarity on the film's release.