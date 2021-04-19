Top
Covid-19 disturbs shooting schedules of Mahesh Babu

Tollywood: Just when the number of coronavirus cases is getting increased in the Telugu States, super star Mahesh Babu has kick started the second schedule of his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram.

According to the buzz, the actor has resumed the shooting schedule of the film 3 days ago. But unfortunately, 6 members from the from the movie unit tested positive for Covid-19. So, all the cast and crew members left the shooting and went into isolation. Even Mahesh Babu is also in home quarantine. So, the deadly pandemic has changed the shooting schedule schedules of all the movies. On this note, Mahesh Babu has decided to wrap up the shooting of the film by August and kickstart his next project with Trivikram.

But it seems like the shooting of SVP will get postponed even more. As the spread rate is also very high all over India, we can expect that the makers can't resume the shooting anytime soon.

