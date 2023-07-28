Crazy buzz: Sreeleela to shake legs with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa: The Rule!’

Sreeleela is now one of the most happening actresses in Tollywood. Her craze and demand isin next level. She swooned audiences with her sizzling dance moves and glamour in her recent films.

Now, the latest buzz is director Sukumar is in plans of roping in Sreeleela for a special song in “Pushpa: The Rule.”The first part “Pushpa: The Rise” witnessed Samantha’s steamy item song ‘OoAntavaOoOoAntava’ which became a global sensation.

Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad are aiming to recreate similar magic with the second part special number. If Sreeleela bags this, it is going to be her big break which also marks her Bollywood debut with the special number. As per the sources, the talks are going on.

She has several films in her kitty including Mahesh Babu’s“Guntur Kaaram,” NBK’s “BagvanthKesari,” Ram Pothineni’s“Skanda” and Vijay Deverakonda’s“VD12.”















