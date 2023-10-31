Crime comedy thriller ‘Anukunnavanni…’ locks release date

Crime Comedy thriller ‘Anukunnavanni Jaragavu Konni’ featuring Shreeram Nimmala, Kalapala Mounika in main roles and produced by Shri Bharat Arts, the movie is set to release on November 3. The trailer was recently launched during an event at Prasad Labs.

Kireeti Damaraju, who will be seen in a prominent role praised the director J Sandeep for his execution. He emphasized that the movie reflects how unexpected events occur in life, and it's a reflection of our own lives.

Actress Mounika Kalapala noted that any actress can become a hit with a single film, but the opportunities come to those who prove their talent in the beginning. She expressed her admiration for the support from the team and said that this film is bringing happiness to all audiences.

Sonia also expressed her excitement about the movie and mentioned that the trailer is captivating. She highlighted that "Anukunnavanni Jaragavu Konni" blends crime, love, and comedy, making it an engaging film.

Hero Shreeram Nimmala thanked the people who funded for the film and his team for their dedication to make the movie a success.