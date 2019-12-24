Criminal Case on Arjun Reddy Girl?

Shalini Pandey is the talented actress who made her debut with the movie Arjun Reddy in Telugu. Although she has a credit for the film's success, she did not make use of it and picked only few movies, after the film's release. Shalini Pandey could have been a star by now but she chose to be selective. Now, she is in the news for two reasons, while the first one is a good one while the other is negative.

The actress acted in Iddari Lokam Okate with Raj Tarun and the movie is hitting the screens soon. At the same time, we came to know that Tamil producer Siva of Amma creations filed a criminal case against the actress as she discontinued the shoot of their new movie Agni Siragugal, after shooting for almost 27 days.

When requested to join back the shoot, the actress is reportedly said to have shown no interest. We are yet to get the details of Shalini's version for the same but it is not healthy for a budding actress to indulge in such acts.