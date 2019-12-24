Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Criminal Case on Arjun Reddy Girl?

Criminal Case on Arjun Reddy Girl?
Highlights

Shalini Pandey is the talented actress who made her debut with the movie Arjun Reddy in Telugu.

Shalini Pandey is the talented actress who made her debut with the movie Arjun Reddy in Telugu. Although she has a credit for the film's success, she did not make use of it and picked only few movies, after the film's release. Shalini Pandey could have been a star by now but she chose to be selective. Now, she is in the news for two reasons, while the first one is a good one while the other is negative.

The actress acted in Iddari Lokam Okate with Raj Tarun and the movie is hitting the screens soon. At the same time, we came to know that Tamil producer Siva of Amma creations filed a criminal case against the actress as she discontinued the shoot of their new movie Agni Siragugal, after shooting for almost 27 days.

When requested to join back the shoot, the actress is reportedly said to have shown no interest. We are yet to get the details of Shalini's version for the same but it is not healthy for a budding actress to indulge in such acts.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP24 Dec 2019 4:45 AM GMT

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP

Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day, seek
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day,...
Operation Twist: RBI
Operation Twist: RBI's move to keep economy strong
Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad
Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad
No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan
No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan


Top