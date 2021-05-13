Crucial update on Nagarjuna's Bangarraju

Tollywood King Nagarjuna whose recent outing 'Wild Dog' movie failed to impress the audience is all set to come up with the much-awaited sequel of his super hit movie, 'Sogade Chinni Nayana'.

Titled as Bangarraju, Kalyan Krishna is helming this project. Though the shooting of the film was supposed to go on roll, the second wave of Coronavirus has altered the shooting schedules. Recently, while talking in an interview, Nagarjuna has opened up about the project and said that it is a very close film to him. "Bangarraju is a project that I have been eagerly waiting for and the shooting of the film will commence this year. It will be one of my most entertaining roles and the movie is going to have so many surprises for the audience," said Nagarjuna.

Ramya Krishna is playing the female lead in this movie. If everything goes well, the movie will hit the theatres next year.