Custody Teaser: All About Naga Chaitanya Fight For Truth

Tollywood's young actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are all set to come up with a complete action thriller Custody… As promised the makers launched the teaser a few minutes ago on social media and showcased a glimpse of Chaitanya's mission and his fight for the truth. As it is the summer special release, the digital promotions are also in full swing and the teaser caught the attention of netizens too!



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty shared the teaser on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Naga Chaitanya also wrote, "he hunt begins ! #CustodyTeaser Telugu : https://youtu.be/Tum_ZtCx_0o Tamil : https://youtu.be/4QLgL7QERxQ Cheers @vp_offl for this cut, @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr the score is on repeat !!Thanks".

The teaser poster showcases Naga Chaitanya sporting in a tee and holding an intense look!

Going with the teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Casting Details of Custody:

• Naga Chaitanya

• Krithi Shetty

• Priyamani

• Sarath Kumar

• Vennela Kishore

• Premgi

• Sampath Raj

• Arvind Swami

• Ramki

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!