Cuteness Overloaded: Sam and Chay Look Cheerful At Rana's Pre-Wedding Ritual

Definitely Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were centre of attraction at Rana-Miheeka's wedding… Both looked cute and stole the limelight with their classy wedding attires and there is no need to mention about the cheerful mood they created at the venue. As Covid-19 made the guests list to restrict to 30 members, only a few close family members along with Ram Charan, Upasana and Allu Arjun were present at the wedding.

Well, Samantha dropped a cute pic on her Instagram page and made us go awe with her cheerful post…

Chay is seen dropping 'Akshantalu' on Samantha who is all busy in witnessing the pre-wedding ritual of Rana and Miheeka… Chay showed off his love on his dear wife and made us go awe… Both are happy and excited witnessing the gala pre-wedding festivities…

This adorable photo on Instagram garnered millions of views and Tollywood celebrities like Lakshmi Manchu, Vimala Raman, ChinmayiSripada, Anupama Parameswaran, RashmikaMandanna and nutritionist SrideviJastiadded their comments and showered love on the couple.

Samantha also made her fans go awe by sharing her complete family pic… All of them are dressed up in handwoven outfits… All these traditional outfits are picked from Andhra weavers… Samantha wrote, "Handpicked, and combed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage- presented by @taanbaan ... #taanbaan #bluelotushandloom. Let us try and support our local weavers and artisans in whatever way we can... They are our last hope in keeping our fantastic traditions alive…".

Samantha also shared the family pic straight from the wedding venue and welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to their family by showering all her love…