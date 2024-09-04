‘Daavudi’ from ‘Devara’: Eye-feast dance moves by NTR

A hit song is crucial for a film to capture the audience's attention, and NTR's upcoming film "Devara" is already making waves with its music. Following the success of its first two singles, "Fear Song" and "Chuttamalle," the film continues to build anticipation with its latest release.

"Fear Song" and "Chuttamalle" have set high expectations on social media, thanks to their distinctive appeal. Anirudh’s energetic beats in "Fear Song" and the romantic allure of "Chuttamalle," featuring NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, have both been well-received.

The excitement reaches new heights with the release of the third single, "Daavudi." Breaking the conventional format of lyrical song releases, the makers have opted for a video song, a rarity in South Cinema. This bold move showcases NTR's remarkable dance skills, with the song proving to be an instant chartbuster. NTR’s dynamic dance moves, paired with Anirudh’s captivating beats, and Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous presence, are set to make "Daavudi" a fan favorite.

Director Koratala Siva, known for his knack for presenting stars in their best light, ensures that NTR shines brilliantly in this action-packed drama. With "Daavudi" already creating a buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release. "Devara" is set to hit cinemas on September 27, promising an action-packed experience bolstered by its electrifying soundtrack.

https://youtu.be/5vsOv_bcnhs?si=PZBQJfgokrGaVwZI