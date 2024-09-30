Dakshina is all set to release on Oct 4

After Manthra and Mangala, director Osho Tulsiram returns with the crime drama, Dakshina starring Dhansika. The pre-release event for the much-anticipated film Dakshina, directed by Osho Tulasiram, took place in grand fashion in Hyderabad. Known for his women-centric films like Mantra and Mangala, Osho returns with Dakshina, produced by Ashok Shinde under the Cult Concepts banner. The film stars Sai Dhansika of Kabali fame in the lead role, alongside Rishav Basu from Mahabharat Murders.





The event saw the presence of actor Shivaji and music composer R.P. Patnaik as chief guests. Speaking at the occasion, actor Shivaji praised Osho's filmmaking talents, recalling the success of Mantra, which grossed over ₹10 crores. He expressed confidence that Dakshina would follow suit and become another hit.



Music composer R.P. Patnaik lauded the film's trailer and the work of music director Balaji. He shared his belief that Dakshina would mirror the success of Mantra.

Director Osho Tulasiram thanked his team and the film’s supporters, including Shivaji, for their encouragement. He expressed confidence in the film’s success, crediting lead actress Sai Dhansika’s powerful performance as a key element.

Sai Dhansika shared her thoughts on the film, highlighting its message of strength for women in society. She praised Osho for the compelling script and expressed her excitement about the movie's upcoming release.

The film, which includes a talented cast of Sai Dhansika, Rishav Basu, Sneha Singh, and others, will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.















