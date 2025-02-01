Dance Ikon 2 - Wild Fire: A fiery season of dance, fun, and entertainment

The much-awaited Dance Ikon Season 2 - Wild Fire is set to ignite screens with its grand premiere on February 14th on the aha OTT platform. Following the massive success of the first season, the new season promises to take things to a whole new level with a variety of dance styles, including hip hop, classical, and contemporary, with contestants competing from across the country. The press meet for the season was held in Hyderabad, where the hosts and mentors expressed their excitement and expectations for this highly anticipated show.

Host Ohmkar shared his enthusiasm for the show, noting the success of Season 1 and the thrilling performances lined up for Season 2. He highlighted the addition of Faria Abdullah as a host and the return of Sekhar Master. Ohmkar also teased the show's unique concept, with a special 'Panchabhuta' act from the five contestants, as well as the involvement of four incredible mentors. He emphasized the high production quality and promised complete entertainment for viewers.

Faria Abdullah expressed her joy at finally being a part of Dance Ikon 2, noting how every episode is packed with incredible twists and spectacular performances. Sekhar Master added that the fresh concept in Season 2, along with the Panchabhuta theme, would mesmerize viewers with its energy and creativity.

The mentors also shared their excitement. Yash Master spoke about the unique design of the season, Maanas discussed the thrills and suspense awaiting audiences, and Jaanu emphasized how the contestants’ outstanding performances would leave a lasting impression. Prakriti shared how being a mentor on the show was a dream come true, especially after transitioning from modeling to the world of dance.

With such an exciting lineup of talented hosts, mentors, and contestants, Dance Ikon 2 - Wild Fire promises to deliver an electrifying season packed with unforgettable performances and surprises. Tune in to aha on February 14th for all the action!