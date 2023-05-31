Dasara Director Srikanth Odela Gets Married

Srikanth Odela, a former protege of Sukumar, has made an impressive directorial debut with the period action drama "Dasara." Starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the film has emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office. Srikanth's directorial skills have been widely acclaimed, leading to a surge in offers from top heroes and renowned production banners.

Today, Srikanth Odela embarked on a memorable chapter in his personal life as he tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in his hometown Godavarikhani, Karimnagar district. The wedding witnessed the presence of several celebrities from the film industry, although actor Nani, the hero of "Dasara," couldn't attend due to his commitments in a Pune ad film shoot. Nonetheless, Nani extended his heartfelt congratulations to Srikanth Odela on this special occasion.

Regarding his professional journey, Srikanth Odela is yet to announce his second project. Sources reveal that he is currently in discussions with a leading production house, and further details about the upcoming project will be unveiled soon.