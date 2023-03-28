  • Menu
Dasara Starring Nani to Be Screened in Over 120 Theaters Across Kerala

Highlights

The highly anticipated Telugu action film 'Dasara' featuring the popular actor Nani, also known as the 'Natural star,' is scheduled to release on March 30. As per reports from Twitter forums that provide movie updates, the film is expected to be screened in over 120 theaters across Kerala, which has heightened the excitement among Malayali movie enthusiasts. The presence of Shine Tom Chacko, a prominent Mollywood actor, in a pivotal role named Chinna Nambi, may also be contributing to the buzz around the film.

Directed by Srikanth Odhela, 'Dasara' is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines and revolves around the character Dharani portrayed by Nani. The movie, produced on a budget of Rs. 65 crores, also features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, playing the role of Vennela. Additionally, the film includes notable actors such as Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim, and Zarina Wahab.

Srikanth Odela, along with Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna P, has written and directed 'Dasara.' Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer, and Naveen Nooli has handled the editing section for the film. With such an impressive cast and crew, 'Dasara' is expected to be a blockbuster hit in Telugu cinema.

