Debutant Ludheer Byreddy to helm Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ next

In a fitting tribute to the legendary Kodi Ramakrishna on his 75th birth anniversary, the 12th film of action-hulk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been officially announced. Tentatively titled #BSS12, this film marks a significant milestone for Sreenivas as he celebrates 10 years in the industry. The project, helmed by debutant director Ludheer Byreddy, is being produced by Mahesh Chandu under the Moonshine Pictures banner, with Shiven Ramakrishna presenting what is touted to be the most expensive film in Sreenivas' career.





#BSS12 is described as an occult thriller set against the backdrop of a 400-year-old temple, showcasing Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in a never-before-seen avatar. The announcement poster reveals the protagonist standing before the ancient temple, bathed in divine sunlight. Sreenivas, holding a gun, exudes a powerful presence, creating a strong impact with the audience.



Director LudheerByreddy has crafted an intriguing and powerful script, blending commercial elements to captivate the audience. The film’s second schedule is set to commence tomorrow, promising more exciting developments.

The project boasts a talented team of technicians. Shivendra will handle the cinematography, while Leon James will compose the music. Editing will be done by Karthika Srinivas R, and the art direction is by SrinagendraTangala.