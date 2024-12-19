‘Deccan Sarkar’ is a tribute to the Telangana movement

The much-awaited movie Deccan Sarkar, directed by Kala Srinivas under the Kala Arts banner, had its poster and teaser launch event at the Telugu Film Chamber. The event was graced by Telangana activist Gade Innareddy and Telangana Film Chamber President Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, who congratulated the film’s team for their hard work and dedication.

Speaking at the event, Gade Innareddy praised the movie for highlighting the struggles of the Telangana movement. He said, "Kala Srinivas has put in immense effort and resources to make this film. Movies like these, which depict the movement, deserve everyone’s support. I congratulate the entire team for their dedication."

Pratani Ramakrishna Goud also extended his full support, emphasizing the importance of films that depict real-life struggles. “A single movie can provide livelihood to many families, and I wish Deccan Sarkar immense success,” he said.

Director Kala Srinivas expressed his pride in showcasing Telangana’s culture and the movement’s significance through the film. "The struggle never takes a break, and this film embodies that spirit. It is a tribute to the artists and heroes of the Telangana movement," he remarked, emotionally recalling the loss of Telangana's gems like Sai Chandu and Jai Srinu. He also announced a grand pre-release event in Nizamabad and urged the audience to support the film.

The cast and crew, including actress Hema and Gharshana Srinivas, applauded Kala Srinivas for his hard work, especially given the financial challenges faced during production. They emphasized the importance of supporting the film, which encapsulates 12 years of the movement in just two hours.