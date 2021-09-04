Decent TRPs for NTR & Tamannaah TV shows

Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently hosting a new TV show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu on Gemini TV. The show went on air a week ago and the show is getting a positive response from everyone. Confirming the same, the TRP ratings also prove that the show is getting a good viewership.

Ram Charan attended the first episode as a chief guest for the TV show and the launch episode has registered 11.4 TVR on Gemini TV. This is the highest ever rating for the TV show when compared with all the other previous seasons.

On the other hand, Tamannaah's Master Chef also went on air last week. According to the reports, the TV show failed to get a decent viewership. We hear that the TV show gained 4.1 TVR.