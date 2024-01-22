Live
Deekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela unites for SLV Cinemas new film
Deekshith Shetty, acclaimed for his memorable role in the blockbuster film 'Dasara,' is set to collaborate with Shashi Odela in an exciting new venture produced by SLV Cinemas. This upcoming project marks the eighth production under the prestigious banner.
Directed by filmmaker KK and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the movie is poised to be a periodical crime drama set in the 90s, offering a unique storyline. Poornachandra Tejaswi is entrusted with the musical score, while Nagesh Banell takes on the role of cinematographer, and Kartika Srinivas.R serves as the editor, ensuring a well-crafted cinematic experience.
With the film's production unit gearing up for the commencement of shooting, plans have been laid out to unveil further details in the near future. As anticipation builds around this collaboration between Deekshith Shetty and Shashi Odela, fans can look forward to a promising cinematic venture that adds to the remarkable legacy of SLV Cinemas.