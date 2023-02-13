Details of the OTT Streaming of Jabardasth Sudheer's Blockbuster Film "Gaalodu"

Jabardasth Sudheer's film "Gaalodu" has made a huge impact and become a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film is now available for streaming on Aha Video and Amazon Prime starting February 17th.

Despite being released during a slow period in the Telugu film industry, "Gaalodu" has managed to perform well and even beat its competition. The film follows the story of a carefree guy who finds himself on the run after accidentally killing a powerful person and meeting a girl he likes.



Sudheer's comedic timing and dialogue delivery, along with the film's mass elements, helped make "Gaalodu" a profitable venture for all involved. The film has solidified Sudheer's position as a hero and is expected to receive positive reactions from viewers during its OTT release.

