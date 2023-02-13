  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Details of the OTT Streaming of Jabardasth Sudheer's Blockbuster Film "Gaalodu"

Details of the OTT Streaming of Jabardasth Sudheers Blockbuster Film Gaalodu
x
Highlights

Jabardasth Sudheer's film "Gaalodu" has made a huge impact and become a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film is now available for streaming on...

Jabardasth Sudheer's film "Gaalodu" has made a huge impact and become a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film is now available for streaming on Aha Video and Amazon Prime starting February 17th.

Despite being released during a slow period in the Telugu film industry, "Gaalodu" has managed to perform well and even beat its competition. The film follows the story of a carefree guy who finds himself on the run after accidentally killing a powerful person and meeting a girl he likes.

Sudheer's comedic timing and dialogue delivery, along with the film's mass elements, helped make "Gaalodu" a profitable venture for all involved. The film has solidified Sudheer's position as a hero and is expected to receive positive reactions from viewers during its OTT release.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X