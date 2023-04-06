Devdatta Singh Is Introduced As Lord Hanuman From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’

With Baahubali, Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas owned that Pan-Indian appeal. So, all his upcoming projects are being made with huge-budget and interesting plots. Even Om Raut's Adipurush is one of the most-awaited ones of his kitty. Our dear Mr. Perfect is essaying the role of Lord Ram in this mythological tale and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita mata. Today being auspicious Hanuman Jayanthi, the makers of this movie dropped the new poster of Devdatta Singh who is essaying the role of Lord Hanuman in this movie!



Along with the makers, even Prabhas shared the new poster of Lord Hanuman from the movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

He also wrote, "Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…

Jai Pavanputra Hanuman!

राम के भक्त और रामकथा के प्राण…

जय पवनपुत्र हनुमान!

#Adipurush #JaiShriRam #JaiBajrangBali #HanumanJanmotsav #Adipurush releases globally IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023."

Devdatta Singh looked amazing in the role of Lord Hanuman and the poster also holds the backdrop of Prabhas as Lord Rama…

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Adipurush movie was earlier planned to be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival but now it will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!