Dhanush signs another Telugu film?

Dhanush is one of the superstars in the Kollywood film industry. The star hero is trying his best to make the most of it by expanding his market. The sensational actor is working hard to come up with interesting films in multiple languages.



According to the latest reports, Dhanush is going to be seen in a new Telugu film apart from the one he already signed under Sekhar Kammula's direction. The interesting film will be hitting the floors soon. Dhanush will be teaming up with a young filmmaker who shot to fame with back-to-back romantic dramas.



Dhanush is busy with a bunch of Tamil films, a couple of Hindi films, and an English film. As soon as he wraps up his ongoing commitments, he will do these two films in Telugu.



The complete details of this project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us.

